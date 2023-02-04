Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.02 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTA opened at $28.95 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,398. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

