Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of IART stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

