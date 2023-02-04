Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

