Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.59 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

