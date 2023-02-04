Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $334,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after acquiring an additional 280,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

