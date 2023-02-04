Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $323.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

