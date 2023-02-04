Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
