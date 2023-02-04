Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

