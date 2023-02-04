Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 52 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $679.62 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.70.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.