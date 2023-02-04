Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 315,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

