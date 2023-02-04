Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider William Rucker Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider William Rucker bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($126,219.59).

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,491 ($18.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($11.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,942.50 ($23.99). The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,307.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.69.

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Intermediate Capital Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

