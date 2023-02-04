Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 29,039 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 243% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,459 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.