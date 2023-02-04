iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 222,699 shares.The stock last traded at $83.99 and had previously closed at $84.55.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,651,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.