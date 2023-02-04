iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

