iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,022,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS ITA opened at $113.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

