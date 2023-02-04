Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $72.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 49069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Itron Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Itron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

