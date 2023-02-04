Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 21.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.91.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03).

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total value of C$157,010.00. Insiders have sold 81,619 shares of company stock worth $957,348 over the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

