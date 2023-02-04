Jasi Halai Purchases 3,168 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai acquired 3,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($61,427.20).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Jasi Halai acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £147.40 ($182.04).
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jasi Halai acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($182.99).
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,636.50 ($20.21) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
3i Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on III shares. Barclays increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.87).
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
