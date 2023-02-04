Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

