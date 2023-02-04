JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

