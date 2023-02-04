Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

JNJ opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

