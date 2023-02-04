JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

