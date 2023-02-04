JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

