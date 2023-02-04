Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

