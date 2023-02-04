KBC Group NV Has $3.65 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KBC Group NV cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

