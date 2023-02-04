KBC Group NV Has $3.82 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

