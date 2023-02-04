KBC Group NV Sells 9,379 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 224,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

