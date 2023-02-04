KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

