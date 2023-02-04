Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kennametal Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KMT stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennametal (KMT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.