Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

