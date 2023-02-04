Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 20,629 shares.The stock last traded at $32.49 and had previously closed at $32.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 273.80% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.