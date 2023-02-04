Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kforce Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kforce (KFRC)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.