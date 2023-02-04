Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

