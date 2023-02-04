Kimball Electronics (KE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

