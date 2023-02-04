Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

KHNGY stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

