Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Stories

