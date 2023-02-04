Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $178.92, but opened at $170.30. Landstar System shares last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 6,712 shares changing hands.
The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
