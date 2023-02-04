Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.3% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.