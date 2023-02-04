Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412,653 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.