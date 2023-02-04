Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.23.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
