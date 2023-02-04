Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 195,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 899,601 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

