Linamar (TSE:LNR) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on Linamar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNR opened at C$74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.0200011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Insiders bought a total of 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 over the last three months.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.