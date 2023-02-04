Loews (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $264,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

