Loews (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th.
Loews Stock Performance
Shares of L stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Loews Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $264,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Loews
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
