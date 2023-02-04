Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

