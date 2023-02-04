LSV Asset Management Acquires 104,600 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.