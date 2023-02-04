LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $206.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $212.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.