LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

