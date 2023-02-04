LSV Asset Management Sells 8,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 16.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

SCI opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

