Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

