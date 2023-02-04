Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

