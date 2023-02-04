Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.
- On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.
- On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.
- On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
