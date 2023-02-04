Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

