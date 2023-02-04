Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

MTCH stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

