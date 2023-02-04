Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.36 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $279.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,401 shares of company stock worth $1,220,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

